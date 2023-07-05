A woman who was walking her dog was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, US, Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Hilton Head Island at around 9:30 am. The police found the deceased, a 69-year-old woman, by a lagoon bordering a golf course in the Spanish Wells community on Hilton Head Island. "Rescue efforts were made, and an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts," the sheriff's office said. According to the reports, the dog was safe, and the gator was safely removed from the spot before recovering the woman's body. Crocodile Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Alligator Kills 35-Year-Old Farmer by Dragging Him Into Deep Water in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Woman killed by an alligator while walking her dog on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina — BNO News (@BNONews) July 4, 2023

DEVELOPING: alligator attack on Hilton Head has resulted in a woman’s death. Beaufort County Sheriffs and DNR are on scene in Spanish Wells right now. Happened aboit 930 this morning. @wsav pic.twitter.com/W3voWvFl5X — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) July 4, 2023

