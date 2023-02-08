Chandrapur, February 8: A 59-year-old man was killed after a tiger attacked him in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The deceased, identified as Nilkant Nannaware, was attacked in a buffer zone of the tiger reserve, Chief Conservator of Forest, TATR, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said. Tiger Attack in Kerala: 10 Cows Found Dead in Munnar, Forest Department Sets Up Cages To Catch the Big Cat After Protest.

The victim was a resident of Moharli village, located about 30 km from the district headquarters. Tiger Attack in UP: 12-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat Near Chakia Forest Range in Bahraich.

Officials of TATR reached the spot for an inspection after getting information about the man-animal conflict in the buffer zone, Ramgaonkar said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.

There were nearly 115 tigers in the core and buffer areas of TATR, as per sources in the forest department.