Pilibhit, July 13: Two people were killed and one sustained injuries after a tiger attacked them in the forest area near Ghungrai-Diuria road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, Pilibhit superintendent of police, Kirit Kumar Rathod said, "A total of three people were attacked by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. While two of them were killed, one has sustained some injuries." Tiger Attack in Pilibhit, Two Killed by Big Cat Near Khannaut River.

"Victims were traveling on a bike at night. Upon witnessing a tiger nearby, one of them managed to climb up a tree while the other two died. Bodies have been sent for post mortem," said Rathod.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

