Bulandshahr, January 9: In a shocking case from Bulandshahr, a woman has accused her husband of orchestrating her abuse over three years. Allegedly, while working in Saudi Arabia, he permitted his friends to rape her for money and watched recordings of the assault virtually. The police will thoroughly investigate the three-year-old case and take appropriate action.

According to a report by Times Of India, In her police complaint, the woman, who is now one month pregnant, shared that she married her husband from Gulaothi in Bulandshahr in 2010 and had four children. Her husband, an automobile mechanic working in Saudi Arabia, visits home once or twice a year. She claimed that about three years ago, he returned home with two friends who raped her, allowing them to film the acts. The two men, living in the same locality in Bulandshahr, reportedly continued to rape her while her husband was away, and when she confronted him, he allegedly told her to stay silent in exchange for money. Bulandshahr: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies After Assault by Group of Women, 2 Cops Shunted for Negligence in Handling Case.

The woman mentioned that her husband watched the recorded videos on his phone while living in Saudi Arabia. Fearing divorce and concern for her children, she chose to remain silent about the abuse. The woman, along with her family, recently approached Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar to file a complaint. On Wednesday, January 8, the SSP confirmed that the complaint had been registered and an investigation was underway. He added that the case, being three years old, would be thoroughly examined by the local police, and necessary action would follow. Bulandshahr Honour Killing: Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter After Failed Attempt To End Affair, Cremates Body on Family Farm in Uttar Pradesh To Cover Up Crime; Arrested.

The victim's brother was quoted as saying, "She suffered alone without telling anyone. Her husband had recently come home. About two weeks ago, the couple had a quarrel, and she gathered the courage to stand up for herself. Only then we come to know about the assault on her all these years." He also added, "She kept silent for the sake of her children and family's reputation. At present, she is nearly a month pregnant. We demand justice. Her husband and his associates are trying to flee abroad to evade arrest."

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).