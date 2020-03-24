Total Lockdown in India: Uttar Pradesh Govt to Ensure Door Step Delivery of Food and Medicines, Don't Leave Your Homes, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 24: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to maintain social distancing by not stepping out of their houses. He assured that from Wednesday, March 25, all essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines, etc will be delivered at their doorsteps. The CM informed that 10,000 vehicles have been identified for home delivery of essential commodities. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Announced by PM Narendra Modi to Fight Coronavirus, to Come Into Effect From Midnight.

"I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses & maintain social distance," Yogi Adityanath said. 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

ANI Tweet:

From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your door steps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to market to buy essential items: CM Yogi Adityanath https://t.co/JXZLx8Dzyq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2020

"From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to the market to buy essential items," he added.

The UP government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the curfew till March 31. The new notice has stated that any person moving out of the districts, or entering the districts where lockdown has been imposed will have to take approval from the local authorities.