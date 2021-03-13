In the last few decades, with the increased usage of the Internet all around the globe, there has been tremendous growth in the spread of propaganda and fake news. In this digital era, Internet has opened doors for many individuals and organizations; one such youngster is Vandankumar Bhadani.

Vandankumar Bhadani- a Journalist and Bachelors of computer application is the founder of Trishul News. Vandankumar is 26 years old a young talent from Surat, India. He has established Trishul News in the year 2017 to create awareness among the people through rumors and fake news. At present, Trishul News has more than 9 million readers per month in 60 countries of the world including Gujarat and India. talk about a social presence on Facebook, there are more than five lakh followers on the Facebook page.

Vandankumar Bhadani says, "We want to liberate the country from fake news and fake propaganda. They deliberately verify every viral news and present its proportions. They also catch the written news by giving money and expose its facts to the people."

Digital online portal trishulnews has won the number of viewers that it did by the way of delivering truth and making consistent efforts to reduce fake news. Trishul News delivers the content regarding entertainment and business to its viewers hence making it accessible for the young generation as well. Trishul News has taken various strong and effective initiatives such as the #factcheck campaign which acknowledges the viewers about fake news circulating on social media platforms.

The hardship, determination, and passion of Vandankumar Bhadani towards his dream make him what he is today. No mystery why he is listed as the Best Social Media influencer in India and is heading a great way ahead.