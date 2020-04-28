Two Priests Murdered at a Temple in UP's Bulandshahr, Accused Arrested; Police Suspect Revenge For Accused Being Scolded (Watch Video)

Two Priests Murdered in UP (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, April 28: In a shocking incident, bodies of two priests were found at a temple in Bulandshahr. According to an ANI update, the accused have been arrested and police suspect revenge as the prime motive. Santosh Kumar Singh, the SSP of the area said that based on the initial probe, it has been found that that the accused had taken away a belonging (chimta) of the priests.

Following which, they had scolded him and in order to take revenge, he murdered the two priests today. Further probe, in this case, is underway. The victims have been identified as Sadhu Jagandas (55-year-old) and Sevadas (35-year-old). The priests were the resident of Anupshahr’s village Pagona and were serving in the temple for the last 10 years. Bulandshahr Horror: Three Children of Family Found Dead, Bullet-Ridden Bodies Retrieved From Tubewell.

Here's what SSP Santosh Kumar Singh shared regarding the case, Watch Video:

#WATCH The accused has been arrested. As per initial probe, it has been found that few days back,he had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. Following which,he murdered 2 priests today. Probe underway: Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/bKABSj7Ffa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

Last year, three children of the same family were found dead in Bulandshahr, which led to the spread of rumours across the region. The deceased went missing from a wedding ceremony and their bullet-ridden bodies were retrieved from a tubewell in Salempur a few days later.