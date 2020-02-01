Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman Recites Kashmiri Verse 'Son Watan' by Pandit Deenanath Kaul During Budget Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday unveiled the Union Budget 2020-2021 in Lok Sabha. While delivering her budgetary speech, Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse in the Kashmiri language. She recited the Kashmiri poem 'Son Watan', written by Pandit Deenanath Kaul, and translated it in the Hindi language. Kaul is a Sahitya Academy award winner. Union Budget 2020 Live News Updates.

"Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan (Our country is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, Our country is like a lotus blooming in Dal Lake. Its like the warm blood flowing through our youth's veins. My country, your country, our country, The world's most adorable country)," Sitharaman translated the Kashmiri verse in Hindi. Budget 2020-21 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Nirmala Sitharaman Delivering Budgetary Speech And Unveiling 'Bahi Khata'.

Sitharaman's recital of a verse in Kashmiri assumes significance as the Modi government has maintained that withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, granted under Article 370, has opened doors for the overall development of the erstwhile state.