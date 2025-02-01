New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced rationalisation of TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) regime to ease compliance burden. Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, she said tax proposals are guided by income tax reforms for middle class, TDS rationalisation, and easing compliance burden. The government will also be introducing a new Income Tax (I-T) bill in Parliament next week.

Reforms are not destinations but means to achieve good governance for the people and economy, the finance minister said and added that the new I-T bill will be half of the current volume, clear and direct in wording. New Income Tax Rates, Slabs Announced by Nirmala Sithamaran in Union Budget 2025–26; All Details Here.

Watch: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the NDA government's second full #UnionBudget2025 of its third term, and her eighth consecutive one She says, "In July 2024, the delay in payment of TDS up to the due date for filing the statement was decriminalized. I… pic.twitter.com/alfpBLUjqG — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the government will increase the limit of TCS on remittances under RBI's liberalised remittance scheme from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Also, Sitharaman said that 35 additional goods for EV battery, 28 additional goods for mobile phone battery production will be included in the list of exempted capital goods.