New Delhi, October 9: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of swimming pools for sportspersons. The SOP applies to all SAI and non-SAI centres wherein training of sportspersons may resume. The ministry asked sportspersons to use fitness equipment only while wearing gloves and facemasks. These SOPs are part of Unlock 5.0.

As per the SOPs, all waste bins required to have “yellow” plastic garbage bags and athletes, employees and coaches are advised to dispose of used face covers/masks in the bins placed in common areas. The ministry said that those who begin to cough, sneeze and above normal temperature for any reason, must move away from others. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

SOPs Issued by Sports Ministry:

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports issues SOPs for training of sportspersons at swimming pools in the wake of #COVID19 Athletes/coaches/facility staff who begin to cough/sneeze/above normal temperature for any reason, must move away from others until coughing/sneezing dissipates pic.twitter.com/5dCAsAl8bx — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Use of Arogya Setu app is also made mandatory for all athletes and staff at the centre. The ministry said, “Competitive Swimmers to be defined as all sports person not below the age of 12 and engaged in training for purposes of preparing for participating in swimming competition, and shall not include contact sport like Waterpolo, learn to swim or swimming for general fitness.” or residential trainees, a COVID-19 negative report is a must. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinemas Halls, Multiplexes to Reopen with 50% Capacity from October 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones and to extend the lockdown in the zones up to October 31. However, swimming pools will remain closed for public.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).