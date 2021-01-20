Bulandshahr, January 20: A couple who had been in a live-in relationship for more than three years, were married off at the SSP office in Bulandshahr district, with the police officials playing the role of 'baraatis'.

The incident took place after the woman approached the police station and complained that her partner was delaying the wedding despite their long-time relationship. The police officials first played the role of mediator and helped the couple in resolving their differences.

The couple then exchanged garlands in the police station. The 'groom' incidentally, is posted as a constable in Aurraiya while the woman belongs to Bulandshahr. However, the 'groom' seemed considerably disgruntled at the 'wedding' and brushed aside the sweets that were offered to him. Married Woman Living with Another Person Without a Divorce Not Entitled to Protection, Says Allahabad High Court.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, Syana station house officer (SHO), said, "A woman approached the Bulandshahr SSP complaining that after being in a relationship for three years, her partner was avoiding her due to a tiff. Her partner was present when she filed the complaint and the SSP married them off after getting their nod."

Praveen Kumar, an advocate, said, "While the garlands have been exchanged, paper work is still left. It will be completed soon." The two had met around three years ago as the man often visited the woman's neighbour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).