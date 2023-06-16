Pratapgarh, June 16: A bridegroom was tied to a tree after he allegedly demanded dowry from the girl's family just before the exchange of garlands in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district.

This led to an argument between the two sides while the bridegroom, identified as Amarjeet Verma, remained tied to the tree. What fuelled the situation further was the fact that the friends of Amarjeet misbehaved during the incident. Punjab: Wedding Venue Turns Into Fighting Ring After Clash Erupts Over Dowry Demand in Fazilka (Watch Video).

Bridegroom Tied to Tree for Demanding Dowry in UP:

The bridegroom was held captive and tied to a tree for several hours by the bride's side after both families failed to reach an agreement even after several rounds of negotiations. Later, cops from Mandhata police station reached the spot, freed the bridegroom, and took him into custody. Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Guests at Wedding Ceremony; Bride and Groom Become Onlookers in Viral Video.

SHO Mandhata said, "Both sides are present in the police station, but no compromise has been reached yet. Friends of the bridegroom misbehaved, which led to an argument between the two sides. In the meantime, the bridegroom, Amarjeet, made demands for a dowry."

A meeting was also going on between the two families to reach a settlement and compensate the woman's side for their expenses in the marriage ceremony arrangements, SHO further added.

