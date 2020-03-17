UP Lawyer Arrested, Slapped With Sedition Charge For Calling CM Yogi Adityanath 'Terrorist' on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, March 17: A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh was arrested and charged under Section 124-A of the IPC (sedition) for his "terrorist" comment against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, reports said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Abdul Hannan, is a practicing advocate in Kanpur. He was arrested by the police and produced before a local court. Allahabad HC Orders Yogi Adityanath Govt to Remove All 'Name and Shame' Hoardings And Banners of Anti-CAA Protesters in UP.

Hannan landed in row after he retweeted a post by State Information Department’s Media Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi along with a contentious caption. Tripathi's post contained a clip of CM Adityanath, stating that the anti-CAA protesters would be caned, their properties be sold and their names put up on posters if they do not show their documents and resort to violence.

"Tum kagaz nahi dikhaoge, aur danga bhi failaoge, to hum lathi bhi chalvayenge, gharbaar bhi bikvayenge… aur haan poster bhi lagwayenge (You will not show the papers and will also participate in riots, then we will cane charge, auction your houses and put up posters)," said the caption of Tripath's post.

Hannan, while retweeting the video, levelled the "terrorist" jibe at Adityanath. He further appealed all "constitution lovers" to retweet his post. The lawyer added that he would provide legal support "free of cost" to all anti-CAA protesters who are facing penal action for agitating against the government.

Ajay Seth, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kalyanpur police station, said Hannan was arrested after an FIR was registered against him. He was lodged in jail after seeking the court's approval, the officer said.