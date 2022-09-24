Pilibhit, September 24: In a deadly incident, a 55-year-old woman was killed and her 2 sons were badly injured after a scuffle broke out between them and their neighbours on Friday. The incident was reported from the Baghgulsher Khan area, reported TOI. A total of three people were injured in the incident including the woman's two sons.

As per the reports, an argument erupted between both parties over the issue of an open window of the victim’s house which faced the neighbours residence. The deceased was identified as Rama Saini. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her two sons and one of their friends were injured in the incident when they tried to intervene to save their mother. Ludhiana Shocker: Stopped From Thrashing Wife, Man Kills Neighbour With Brother’s Help; Booked.

As per the reports, the victim's husband, Bharat Saini, accused the cops at Ekta Sarovar police post of Pilibhit Kotwali police station of negligence because despite his repeated requests for timely action they failed to act which could have saved his wife’s life. Chennai Shocker: Man Hits Grandmother With Hammer Over Monetary Dispute, Watches TV As She Bleeds to Death.

The deceased was assaulted after she threw bricks at a wall being constructed by the neighbours to block Rama's window, said Pilibhit SHO Naresh Tyagi. A case has been registered and four people have been arrested, he added. Reportedly, a total of seven people, including four named and three unidentified, including two women under IPC sections 302, 307, 452, 323 and 147.

