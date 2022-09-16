Ludhiana, September 16: A man and his brother have been booked by Sidhwan Bet police for the murder of their neighbour, who had tried to stop the main accused from beating up his wife. The accused brothers, identified as Ramesh Kumar and Veer, also allegedly injured the father-in-law of the victim, identified as Gulshan Sadha.

According to a report in Times of India, Ramesh, a migrant labourer from Saharsa in Bihar, used to beat up his wife Anjali when inebriated. On September 12 night, Gulshan intervened and stopped the accused from thrashing Anjali, Gulshan's wife Rekha Rani alleged in her complaint.

Angry with this Ramesh along with his brother turned up at the shanty of her father Lal Singh and hit him on head with an iron rod. When they raised an alarm, Gulshan came to the spot. The accused then started fighting with him.

Rekha alleged that Veer hit her husband on the head after which he fell down and Ramesh started hitting her husband with an iron rod on his chest and stomach. Soon they fled the spot.

Rekha’s brother-in-law Ganesh Kumar and neighbour Preet Singh admitted Gulshan and Lal Singh to Sidhwan Bet civil hospital. As Gulshan's condition was critical, he was referred to Ludhiana civil hospital where he died on Wednesday.

