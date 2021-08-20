Moradabad, August 20: A 27-year-old woman in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reached the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in an ambulance seeking registration of "attempt to murder" case against her family members. The woman had been hospitalised for 15 days after she was allegedly beaten up by her cousins over her love marriage. She was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Moradabad: Female Relatives of Detainee Storm Into Police Outpost, Thrash Cops and Flee With Him.

According to a report by TOI, the woman said on July 19, when she was at her marital house, four of her cousins had attacked her with sticks. Police had arrested the four accused after the alleged assault. They had been booked under section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the woman and her in-laws want more stringent sections of the IPC against the accused. Murder Accused Arrested by Moradabad Police After 16 Years, Was Living in Bihar's Rohingya Colony With 2 Wives.

"They wanted to kill me but my father-in-law and brother-in-law rescued me after which they fled. They should be booked for attempt to murder," the woman was quoted as saying. She had suffered fractures in both legs and an arm in the alleged attack. She headed towards the SSP's office soon after she was discharged on Wednesday.

Her father-in-law Om Prakash said that she married his son in March. "Her family was against the match because it was a love marriage. Since then, her cousins have entered our house in the dead of the night many times and beaten her mercilessly," he alleged. "We want strict action against these people who have made our lives a living hell," he added.

