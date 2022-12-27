In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a clash broke out between two groups at Aligarh Muslim University. According to reports, the old video of a clash between Kashmiri students and others is going viral on social media again. Reports also said that a goon was seen running behind Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University with a gun. The video shows the students hitting the goon after he brandishes a gun and starts chasing them. The video was shared by Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of J&K Students Association. In his post, Khuehami said that the proctor has failed to maintai law and order at the campus. "Proctor has several times denied the involvement of armed goons in disrupting the peaceful protest of Kashmiri students," he said. Responsing to his tweet, the Aligarh police said that the incident took place a few days ago. The police also said that no complaint was filed by the students of the university administration. Viral Video: Two College Girls Get Into an Ugly Fight Over Minor Issue, Pull Each Other's Hair in UP's Hapur.

Watch Video:

प्रकरण कई दिन पुराना है, वीडियो विश्वविद्यालय के अन्दर का है जिसमें विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन या किसी भी पीड़ित के तरफ से कोई भी तहरीर थाने पर प्रस्तुत नहीं की गई है फिलहाल विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन द्वारा प्रकरण को देखा गया है, वर्तमान में मौके पर शांति है । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) December 27, 2022

