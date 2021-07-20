Ballia, July 20: A 24-year-old Muslim man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman following a love affair with her by claiming himself to be a Hindu, police said.

The 22-year-old woman has complained to police that the accused, a resident of Ballia city Kotwali area, had threatened to kill her when she started avoiding him after coming to know that he had faked his identity.

The woman has alleged the accused induced her into a physical relationship, which continued for over a year, on the pretext of marriage, Senior Sub-Inspector of Ballia city Kotwali Om Prakash Pandey said. Uttar Pradesh: Boy Thrashed, Stripped For Stealing Vegetables in Kanpur's Marketplace, Dozen People Booked.

A case was registered against the accused on Tuesday under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested, the SSI added.