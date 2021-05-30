Sitapur, May 30: Four people were electrocuted and four others sustained severe burn injuries when the pole of a tent, under which they were standing, came in contact with a high-tension power line during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Saturday in Hanumanpur village under the Kamlapur police circle. Three of the victims were identified as Mayaram, 52, Ram Autar, 38, and Ramchandra, 40. The identity of one of the fourth deceased could not be ascertained, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

According to reports, the wedding was being solemnized when strong winds, accompanied by rains, lashed the area. A nearby tent was uprooted and its pole hit the high-tension line, bringing it down. 2 Brothers Lose Battle to COVID-19 in Meerut, Die Hours Apart from Each Other.

Sitapur SP, R.P. Singh, said: "Seven people who came in contact got electrocuted of which four died on the spot. 'All the injured were rushed to district hospital, while four were declared brought dead.'

