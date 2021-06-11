Mahoba, June 11: The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two people, identified as Ramvishal Mali and his brother Ramashre, for allegedly stripping and assaulting six people belonging to the Dalit community, including a former village head. The incident took place in Mahoba district's Tandoli village on June 8. The five Dalits were reportedly beaten over panchayat elections rivalry. Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Woman Pradhan Made To Sit On Floor At Meeting in Mahoba, FIR Filed Against 10 People.

The police arrested Ramvishal Mali and his brother Ramashre after Hiralal Ahirwar, one of the victims and the bother of former village head Ramlal, lodged a complaint. In his complaint, Harilal said the two accused had called him, his brother Ramlal, Vishwnath, Chavilal, Mahesh and Baburam to their home on Tuesday evening over the pretext of discussing some mutual matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

Harilal alleged that when they reached there, the accused brothers made them strip and then thrashed them mercilessly, according to a report by TOI. When his wife came searching for him, the accused hurled casteist slurs at her, the complainant added. The beating was punishment for Harilal and his community members who did not vote for Ramashre in panchayat elections, the report said.

The accused brother have been charged under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 3 of SC/ST Act. Following the complaint, cops arrested the duo, but denied that the victims were stripped.

