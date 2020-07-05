Seven dead, four injured in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ghaziabad, July 5: In a tragic incident, seven people died in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar area of Ghaziabad district. According to reports, four people also sustained injuries in the explosion. After receiving the information, senior officials have rushed to the spot. Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bharuch Due to Boiler Blast, 40 Workers Injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby area. Panic gripped the area after the incident. A thick envelope of smoke also gripped the area. However, the exact cause of the explosion is still not known. Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI, "7 persons dead and 4 injured in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar."

ANI's Tweet:

7 persons dead and 4 injured in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar: Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/cToV9d5eO9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2020

More details are still awaited. uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident. He asked senior officials to reach the spot and provide relief to the people injured in the explosion.

