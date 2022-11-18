Meerut, Nov 18: Police have arrested an advocate for allegedly supplying intoxicating pills to an inmate of a district jail here, a police official said on Friday.

Anuj Gupta on Thursday was arrested after security personnel of the Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail checked his slippers and found 2,400 intoxicating pills concealed inside the sole, SHO Medical College police station Akhilesh Gaur told PTI. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police Make Efforts To Retrieve Chats of Accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla With Victim and Friends.

He said the advocate had come to the jail to supply the pills to his client, liquor mafia Sajan alias Lukka, on the pretext of having a meeting. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashed, Urinated Upon in Gang Rivalry in Gonda; FIR Registered (Disturbing Video).

A case has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the deputy jailor Rakesh Verma, Gaur said.