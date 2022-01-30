Noida, January 30: Legal proceedings have been initiated against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana, who has prima facie been found violating the model code of conduct for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and flouting COVID-19 norms in Jewar during an election campaign, police said.

The police have taken note of purported videos that surfaced on social media to initiate action against Bhadana and have also informed the local election authorities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar said.

In the video, Bhadana is purportedly seen with a large number of supporters as he went around Astauli village in Dankaur block of Jewar assembly constituency. The EC has banned physical rallies but permitted door-to-door campaign with a maximum 10 people with a candidate in view of the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission Bans Broadcast of Exit Polls For UP.

The video, stated to be shot on January 26, also purportedly showed currency notes being showered on the crowd of supporters during the campaign, which included a loud mobile-music system (DJ).

“In the video, Bhadana is seen campaigning with a crowd for the elections. Prima facie, it shows violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols. The in-charge of local Dankaur police station had reported the matter to the returning officer of Jewar on January 26 itself,” DCP Kumar said.

“The returning officer of Jewar had issued a notice in this connection and further necessary legal proceedings are being carried out,” the officer added. The 64-year-old Bhadana, a Gurjar leader, is a four-time former Lok Sabha member. He is the sitting MLA in the UP assembly from the Meerapur constituency in Muzaffarnagar district but had quit the BJP recently to join the RLD, which has fielded him from the Jewar seat in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

BJP's Dhirendra Singh had won the 2017 election from Jewar, which goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The results will be declared on March 10.