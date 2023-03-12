New Delhi, March 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'bulldozer model' is becoming a role model for the Chief Ministers of other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. Its discussion is no longer limited to Uttar Pradesh, but has started gaining momentum in many other states. BJP candidates demand that Yogi Adityanath's rally be held in their area in times of elections.

While Adityanath has called bulldozers a symbol of development and peace and a means to enforce the law, the opposition has criticised his government by calling bulldozer 'justice' a violation of the law. BJP Sees ‘Bulldozer’ As Its Ticket to a 2024 Clean Sweep in Uttar Pradesh.

Refuting the claims of the opposition parties, the UP CM has claimed that whatever steps have been taken in the state have been taken within the purview of the law. Notices were issued regarding the same and time was given. Uttar Pradesh Government's Bulldozer Action Continues, Property of Mukhtar Ansari Gang Member Demolished (Watch Video).

He added that the agencies took the step of demolition and recovered the expenses incurred in demolishing the structures by bulldozers only after the concerned individuals did not do anything on their own even after the passage of the given time.

Yogi's bulldozer model has now reached other BJP ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Assam and Gujarat. Even in the national capital ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had a BJP majority in the previous Municipal Corporation, bulldozers were used to enforce law and order.

Chief Ministers of the saffron party have started believing that the use of bulldozers will strengthen their image and prove to be beneficial during polls. It is expected that it will not only be increasingly used in the coming days, but will be an integral part of the election campaign, in slogans and songs in other states apart from UP.

