Lucknow, April 1: A Uttar Pradesh police constable, posted at Bakshi-ka-Talab police station, was sent to lines after he posted a status on his WhatsApp account in support of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest four days ago.

The action came after his WhatsApp status was circulated online on Sunday. Mukhtar Ansari Laid to Rest: Gangster-Turned-Politician Buried in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Abhijeet Shanker, said, "As the Model Code of Conduct is in place, the police department has initiated correspondence with the Election Commission to seek approval for the suspension of the constable, Faiyaz Khan."

"The constable has violated the guidelines of the police service manual and has exhibited conduct contrary to disciplinary standards. Once we receive clearance from the EC, we will suspend him and take appropriate legal action," Shanker added. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Seeks High-Level Probe Into Death of Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician.

"The inspector at BKT police station alerted us about the WhatsApp status after which we initiated investigation," he said.

