Bhadohi (UP) Sep 4 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle here, police said Saturday.

The accused, Sahil (22), has been arrested and the victim sent for medical examination, they said.

Sahil called his elder brother's daughter to his room on Thursday night and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan said.

When the parents of the minor came to know, the accused fled and was arrested on Saturday from a railway station, the SP said.

A case has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the law, he added.

