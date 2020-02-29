Uttar Pradesh: Factory Worker Killed in Boiler Explosion in Shamli District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Muzaffarnagar, February 29: A woman labourer was killed and two others were injured when a boiler of a factory exploded in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Humrajpur village in Kandhla, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Karmvir Singh, a woman identified as Sharmila was killed while Sangita and Manzur were injured in the explosion at the tyre-melting factory. The injured were sent to hospital and police are investigating the incident, the SHO said.