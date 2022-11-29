Prayagraj, Nov 29: The engine of Lucknow-bound Ganga-Gomti Express train got separated from its bogies on Tuesday morning near Ramchaura station in Prayagraj district.

The incident took place due to broken coupling links. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Locks 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter Inside Box in Muzaffarnagar; Booked for Attempt to Murder.

After moving about 200 metres, the loco pilot stopped the engine. Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Amritsar, Recovers Suspicious Polythene Bag (See Pic and Video).

The guard informed the control room about the incident. On the advice of a technical team, the power of the OHE line was cut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).