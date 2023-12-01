Muzaffarnagar, December 1: A man slit his 20-year-old daughter's throat on Friday morning for being in a relationship with a youth from their village here in Sikheda police station area, police said. The man who has been taken into police custody has confessed to the murder, saying his daughter "tarnished the family name", they said.

It was not a caste-based crime as police said both the deceased and the youth belonged to the same caste. According to Superintendent of Police (city) Satyanarain Prajapat, Dharampal was opposed to Priyansi's relationship with a youth from their village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Father and Brother in Suspected Honour Killing Case in Etah, Body Yet To Be Found.

Following a heated argument on Friday morning, Dharampal murdered her by slitting her throat, the SP said. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.