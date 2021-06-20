Lucknow, June 20: Who doesn't love a government job and if you get selected for two- it's a rare feat. But, you can only take one job at a time. However, a Uttar Pradesh man had different plans. A constable of Uttar Pradesh Police, Anil Kumar, posted with a public response vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 122 unit in Thakurdwara police station area of Moradabad district, has been accused of sending his brother-in-law, Anil Soni, to the job by giving him police training.

During the same time, Kumar started leading a peaceful life as a primary school teacher in a Muzaffarnagar village. Five years on, the incident came to light when someone tipped senior police officers about this. Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Poses as Doctor, Treats COVID-19 Patients in Lucknow; Arrested.

According to News18, Kumar cleared police recruitment in the third attempt in 2012 and was selected for the post of constable. After completing his training, he was posted in Bareilly district.

In 2016, when Anil cracked the teachers' test, he hatched the conspiracy. "To make sure nobody found out it was not actually Anil, he took a transfer to Moradabad. Meanwhile, he started working as a primary school teacher in Muzaffarnagar and married Sunil’s sister in 2017. Anil had even-handed in his service revolver to his brother-in-law," a Police Officer told the Times of India.

The two have been arrested and sent to jail. Cops are currently investigating the matter to find out if any other policeman was involved in the conspiracy.

