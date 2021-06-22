Lakhimpur Kheri, June 22: An eight-year-old girl, belonging to the Dalit community, was found dead in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on June 20. The girl had gone missing in the afternoon. Her body was recovered from a cane field in Pasgava area. While her alleged that the minor was killed after rape, police suspect the girl was murdered after she resisted sexual assault. A case of murder has been registered. UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri After Rape, Part of Her Body Found Devoured by Stray Animal.

According to the girl's grandmother, she along with her granddaughter had gone to graze goats. "In the afternoon, she said that she is going back home. But in the evening, I was informed that she didn't return home. We started searching for her and later found her dead," the grandmother was quoted by TOI as saying. After she went missing, her family informed the police. Later, a police team found her body in a cane field outside the village. Uttar Pradesh: Three Sisters Locked Up, Two of Them Gangraped for Seeking Wages in Kheri; Police Arrest 5 Accused.

Police said the victim's was strangled by her trouser. A a panel of three doctors, including a woman doctor, conducted postmortem and final report is awaited to know whether the girl was raped. "The autopsy is being done by a panel of experts and its report will confirm the possibility of sexual assault," Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said.

"There have been cases in the past where the victim was killed after a failed rape bid but we cannot confirm the actual reason in this case so far," the SSP added. The girl family said they don't have doubt on anyone. Cops were conducting further investigation.

