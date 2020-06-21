Amethi, June 21: A wedding procession or baraat was stopped by police in Uttar Pradesh after the groom and his father tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The incident took place on Friday when the baraat of the 30-year-old man had left the Kamrauli village in Amethi and was heading to the bride’s village Haidergarh, in Barabanki district. The groom and his father have been hospitalised and 10 other family members were sent in quarantine. Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus Suspect in Shamli District Commits Suicide.

The groom's family had come from Delhi to Amethi on June 15. Since they came from Delhi, swabs of all family members were taken and sent for COVID-19 test. On June 19, when the baraat was on its way to the bride's village, police recieved reports which showed only the groom and his father to be positive while other members of his family were found to be negative, Times of India reported. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Relaxes Rule For Discharge of Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients, Know Modified Guidelines Here.

The baraat, comprising five vehicles, all decked up with flowers and playing music, was intercepted by police near Inhauna Road, on way to Haidergarh. The family was shocked to know that the groom and his father had contracted coronavirus. A team of health workers was called in, and the groom and his father were sent to the hospital for admission in the isolation unit. Ten other members of the family were quarantined.

