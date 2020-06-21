Lucknow, June 21: The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has further relaxed the rule for the discharge of asymptomatic coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from institutional quarantine. Under revised guidelines, asymptomatic coronavirus patients can now be discharged after spending 10 days in hospitals followed by home isolation for a week. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Increased Number of Beds in COVID-19 Hospitals From Nearly 1 Lakh to 1.5 Lakh by June End.

Earlier, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients were being released from institutional quarantine after their second test, taken on the 12th day from the date of the first test result, returned negative and they had no fever in the last three days. After being discharged, they were told to isolate themselves at home for a week. Prior to this, two consecutive negative test reports were must for discharge. Noida: 690 Active COVID-19 Cases, Discrepancy in Data.

"A modification has been issued to amend the discharge policy in the state. Asymptomatic patients with no symptoms can be discharged after 10 days and will have to stay in home quarantine for seven days, whereas symptomatic patients will only be allowed to go home after their Covid-19 report is negative," Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told a press conference on Saturday.

If a person is showing COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will have to test negative on the 12th day for discharge. In Uttar Pradesh, all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have to be hospitalised. The state has reported 15,785 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 5,659 are active and 9,638 patients have recovered. As many as 488 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Uttar Pradesh.

