Uttar Pradesh: Prominent Muslim Cleric Tauqeer Raza Booked For 'Terrorist' Remark at PM Modi, Amit Shah

Lucknow, February 17: Prominent Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday for the "terrorist" remark allegedly made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The controversial statement, which landed the Barelvi religious leader in row, was made by him while addressing a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Sambhal.

Maulana Tauqeer, while addressing the anti-CAA demonstrators, reportedly charged Modi and Shah of perpetrating "terrorism" against the minorities of India. In his speech, the cleric also allegedly targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with objectionable remarks, including the use of "derogatory" jibe against him. Imran Pratapgarhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader, Gets Rs 1.04 Crore Notice for Anti-CAA Protest in Moradabad.

As per statement issued by the Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Tauqeer Raza was booked for his provocative remarks, which have attracted the offence of rioting. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 (intentional use of abusive language amounting to insult), 505 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred between classes) and 153 (provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause the offence of rioting to be committed).