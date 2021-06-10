Agra, June 10: An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus coming from Kanpur on Thursday hit a stationary canter on the Chalesar flyover, on the Firozabad road, resulting in four deaths and serious injuries to a dozen others.

Police said the canter loaded with water melons was parked on the side of the road for repairs. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Bride Dancing in Open Sun-Roof Car Has Narrow Escape After Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Wedding Procession (Watch Video).

The injured were shifted to the emergency ward of the SN Medical College. Two men and two women died on the spot. The condition of a few injured passengers was described as serious. Most passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident.

