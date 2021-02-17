Muzaffarnagar, February 17: A bride survived narrowly in an accident on the day of her marriage in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. During the wedding on Tuesday night, the girl was standing in the sun-roof car dancing. She was wearing a beautiful wedding dress and black glasses. Suddenly, a speeding vehicle rammed into the “baraat” (wedding procession) injuring several guests (baraatis). The video of the incident surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Newly Married Man Sent to Jail for Celebratory Firing During Wedding Procession.

One baraati also succumbed to his injuries. In the video, which is going viral on social media, the bride could be seen dancing in an open sun-roofed. She was decked up with beautiful lehenga and gold ornaments for her marriage. The speeding vehicle crashed into the baraat. Notably, the wedding procession was taken out on a highway. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Held Under SC/ST Act for Stopping Marriage Procession of Dalit Youth in Mandsaur.

Video of The Incident:

Bride dancing in open sun-roofed car in UP's Muzaffarnagar has a narrow escape after a speeding vehicle crushes other baratis on road leaving one dead, several injured @Uppolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/TaDOeBHsFb — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 17, 2021

The bride had a narrow escape in the incident, which was captured on camera. According to reports, 13 people were injured in the accident. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. The drive of the speeding vehicle reportedly fled from the spot. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

