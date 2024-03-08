A road accident occurred in the Khurja area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, as a speeding Wagon R car collided with a parked truck on NH 34 on Friday, March 8. Four individuals of a family lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries in the crash. The victims were returning to Delhi from Bhandara after celebrating Mahashivratri. The accident took place near Barauli Cut in the Khurja Nagar Kotwali area. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Five People Killed After Truck Collides With Autorickshaw on Highway in Agra, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

UP : जिला बुलंदशहर के खुर्जा इलाके में बड़ा हादसा। सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में कार घुसी। 4 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल। ये सभी महाशिवरात्रि के भंडारे से दिल्ली लौट रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/8sAzlc610f — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)