Two people were injured after a minitruck met with an accident and overturned on the Noida Elevated Road on Thursday afternoon. Commuters travelling from Sectors 60/61 to Noida Sector 18 faced heavy traffic jams on the Noida Elevated Road due to an overturned mini-truck near Delhi Public School. The truck driver at the scene and the cause of the accident are unknown. A social media video has surfaced showing an overturned mini-truck on Noida Elevated Road. Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh: Two Labourers Die After Falling From Height During Under Construction Work in Greater Noida West; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Noida Road Accident:

