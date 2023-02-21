Amethi, February 21: A teenage boy travelling in an e-rickshaw was killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when a truck hit the vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Ranjit, they said. According to police, the truck broke down and some people were pushing it when it hit the e-rickshaw from rear side. Video: Youth Killed, His Father Seriously Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Their Scooty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pathankot.

"The truck driver fled the spot after the incident and efforts are on to trace him," a police officer said. The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.