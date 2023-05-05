Bahraich, May 5: Five persons were killed and ten others injured when a truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Friday.

The victims were returning from a 'Tilak' ceremony when the accident took place in Kaiserganj police circle. Police said that the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Rams Into Vehicle Due to Dense Fog on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed (Watch Video).

SHO, Kaiserganj, Daddan Singh, said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital. UP Road Accident: One Dead, Five Injured in Head-On Collision Between Car and Tempo in Farrukhabad, Horrifying Accident Video Caught On Dashcam.

He said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and then contact their family members.

