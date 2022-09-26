In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a sub-inspector slapped a man nine times while hurling abuses at him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the sub-inspector, who appears to be drunk can be seen abusing a man and using foul language as other police personnel watch. As per reports, the sub-inspector not only slapped but also abused the man continuously. The police officer is said to be attached to the Naugao police station. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Amroha police said that the sub-inspector was suspended immediately.

Sub-Inspector Slaps Man in UP

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में तत्काल प्रभाव से सम्बन्धित उ0नि0 को निलंबित किया गया है । क्षेत्राधिकारा लाईन द्वारा गहनता से जांच की जा रही है । अग्रिम कार्यवाही से अवगत कराया जायेगा । — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) September 26, 2022

