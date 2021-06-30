Sambhal, June 30: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident took place on Saturday in a village under Hazrat Nagar Gadhi police station limits in the district. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. A case has been registered against him. The accused also reportedly recorded the act and circulated the video on social media.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the man raped the girl on Saturday evening when she had gone to the fields to cut fodder. The girl's father also alleged that the accused even threatened the girl of dire consequences if she tell it to anybody. After coming home, the girl narrated the incident to her family. On the basis of the complaint by the girl's family, the accused was booked. The accused is aresident of the same village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh told the news agency PTI, "Police have taken cognisance of the video circulated by the accused on WhatsApp, and relevant sections of the IT Act have also been added." The girl has been sent for medical examination. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has also been launched to nab the absconding accused.

Earlier this month also, a 19-year-old Dalit school girl was gangraped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident took place on June 7, when the girl was on her way to meet her sister. She was allegedly dragged into a cane field and was gangraped. The complaint was registered into the matter the next day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).