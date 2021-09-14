Meerut, September 14: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his younger son in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vijay Pal Chaudhary. He was beaten, stripped and stabbed at least 23 times by the accused, Abhishant, after a tiff over money. Tamil Nadu: Drunk Man Stabs Father to Death With Sharp Knife After Heated Argument in Chennai.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Chaudhary had received Rs 15 lakh by selling a plot located at the outskirts of Meerut, He reported refused to give a share in the amount received to his two sons as he was angry with them. The 70-year-old man's body was recovered on Monday from the terrace of his house in the Daurala area.

His sons and daughter-in-laws also lived in the same house. As per the media report, Chaudhary's body was mutilated, and his severed hand and leg were also found near his body. The panic gripped the area after the shocking murder. Initially, the police detained both the sons of the deceased. Uttarakhand Shocker: Elderly Woman, Daughter Hacked to Death with Sharp-Edged Weapon in Jaspur.

During the questioning, Abhishant confessed to his crime. Abhishant cooked up a fake story to hide his crime. "Initially, the accused, Abhishant, said that some thieves had barged into the house on Sunday night and that he fell unconscious while resisting them. He also said that when he got up, he saw his father's body in a pool of blood." Reported TOI quoting Charan Singh Sirohi, head constable as saying. A case has been registered against Abhishant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).