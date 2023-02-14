Baghpat, February 14: A brawl broke out at a wedding because the bride's family did not serve 'Paneer' at the feast. The groom's 'phoopha' (aunt's husband) threw a fit on the issue and both sides came to blows.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the clip posted on Twitter, guests at the wedding are seen violently hitting each other. The video also featured a woman trying to stop a man from joining the mob. Video: Brawl at Wedding in Alappuzha After Guests Not Served ‘Pappadams’ for Second Time, Ruckus Causes Damages Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh.

Watch Video: Brawl at Wedding Over 'Paneer'

Unfortunately, the woman's efforts were in vain. There were also others who tried their best to diffuse the situation. Viral Video: Brawl After Uninvited Man Offers Gift at Wedding Reception in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Several Injured.

The video garnered several views and comments on the social platform. While many expressed their genuine concerns about people's inability to deal with trivial matters peacefully, others termed the whole situation as funny.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).