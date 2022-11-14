An argument over a marriage invitation escalated into a violent conflict leaving several injured in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. According to reports, several people including the bride's father also got injured amid the ruckus in Balaramapuram. According to reports, a youth from the neighbourhood, who was not invited to the wedding, came to the house and offered money as a gift. But the family refused to accept the money and a quarrel over this culminated in the fist-fighting. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived at the house. The cops are on the lookout for the youth. He had earlier been nabbed by the police in the case over beating the bride's brother. And hence, the wedding invitation was not sent to his house, the relatives said. Viral Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between PMPL Employees and Two Youth Over Parking Bike in Front of Bus in Pune

