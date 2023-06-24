Lucknow, June 24: In a horrifying incident, a woman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, tried to chop off her husband's private parts while he was sleeping. The couple had an argument on the day of the incident, and this led her to attack the man's genitalia viciously. The man woke up just at the right time and screamed, leaving the accused woman with no choice but to flee. The victim reported the incident to the police, and a case was registered against the woman.

According to a report published by the India Today, the victim was identified as Varun Vihar, a cleaner by profession and a Kanpur resident. According to Varun, he and his wife had an argument on the night of June 14. The couple argued, and after some time, the man went to sleep. The woman, however, was furious over the arguments. Later in the night, she picked up a blade and tried to cut the private part of her sleeping husband. He woke up and started screaming in pain, following which the woman fled. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Dalit Man’s Private Parts ‘Slashed’, Pregnant Wife Beaten for Opposing Tree Felling on His Land in Etah; Accused on Run (Watch Video).

The victim told cops that he did not tell the incident to anybody out of shame but decided to lodge a complaint with the police. On the basis of the complaint, the accused woman was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, the woman is currently on the run, and a probe has been launched. Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Man Kills Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Chops Body Into Pieces and Dumps At Several Places in Budgam; Arrested.

In another incident, a woman in Assam's batadrava cut off a man's genitals in self-defence after he allegedly attempted to rape her. Reportedly, the rape accused lived next door to the woman and forcefully entered the house of the woman in the night when the incident took place. He tried to rape her but the woman fetched a sharp object kept under the bed and cut off his private parts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).