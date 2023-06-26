Bulandshahr, June 26: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district allegedly got his father killed over a property share dispute. According to the police, the 32-year-old accused, Narendra Singh, had hired a contract killer for Rs 2.5 lakhs to kill Bholi Singh (65). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide by Hanging Inside House in Fatehpur District, Probe Underway.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said that the incident took place on the intervening night of June 22 and 23. “After receiving information that a man had been shot at by some unidentified persons, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Kumar said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Cousin in Pilibhit.

“During the probe, it came to light that Narendra was upset with his father as he sold out a piece of land but did not give him any share. He then contacted a man from his village, identified as Lokesh Kumar, to hire a contract killer from Delhi, Abhishek Kumar." The SSP added that Narendra and Abhishek have been arrested, while Lokesh is absconding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).