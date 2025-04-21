Hapur, April 21: A woman allegedly fled with her husband's cousin, taking some cash and jewellery, police said Monday. Her husband Arjun filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station, based on which a missing persons case has been registered. Arjun, a vehicle painter, told the police that he married Lakshmi in 2017. The couple has three children -- two daughters and a son. "My wife left the house suddenly along with my cousin, who lives in the neighbourhood." Hyderabad: Man Runs Away As Wife Thrashes Woman After Catching Them Together in Hayatnagar; Videos Go Viral.

"She took Rs 15,000 in cash and some jewellery. I tried to search for them and even attempted to contact her by phone, but all efforts failed," he added. SHO Munish Pratap Singh said, "Search operations are underway to trace both individuals, and they will be located soon."