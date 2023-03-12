Sambhal, March 12: Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh: Old Coins, Silver Ornaments Found During Construction of House in Jalaun.

The victim's relatives on Saturday informed Junwai police station that the girl was raped by two minor boys (aged around 12) two days ago, Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Chakresh Mishra said. IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Shares Photo of Old Indian Coins, Netizens Get Nostalgic.

The police said that the victim's medical examination is being conducted. The juveniles have been apprehended and they will be presented before a juvenile court, they said, adding further investigation is underway.