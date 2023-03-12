Jalaun, March 12: A metal container filled with 279 coins dating back to 1862 and silver ornaments was recovered during construction of a house in a village here, and handed over the Archaeological Survey of India, official said on Sunday.

The coins and ornaments were recovered on Saturday during excavation for the construction of the house in Vyas Pura village of Kotwali Jalaun. IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Shares Photo of Old Indian Coins, Netizens Get Nostalgic.

Deputy District Magistrate of Orai, Rajesh Singh, said Kamlesh Kushwaha was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the foundation of the house was being dug on Saturday. Rajasthan: 63 Coins Removed From 36-Year-Old Man’s Stomach in Jodhpur.

He said a worker at the spot stumbled upon the container. Singh called archaeological officials to the spot and handed over the ornaments and coins to them.

